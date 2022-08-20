Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

