Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 132,211 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.