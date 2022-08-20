Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,060 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 840,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $34,559,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $33,080,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 680.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 604,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.