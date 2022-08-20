Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

