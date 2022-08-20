Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

