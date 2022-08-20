Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

MRVI opened at $24.48 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.