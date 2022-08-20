Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,776 shares of company stock worth $1,712,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

