Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

