Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

SentinelOne Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of S opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

