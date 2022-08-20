Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.10 Million Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Beauty Health

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.