Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day moving average of $297.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

