Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

