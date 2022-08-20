Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.68 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.