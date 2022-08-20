Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in EVERTEC by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

