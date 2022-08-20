Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 339,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

SKX opened at $39.49 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

