Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 697.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Integer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.