Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Shares of JKHY opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

