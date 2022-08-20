Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

