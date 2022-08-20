Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.6 %

TOL opened at $47.26 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

