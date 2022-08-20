Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Director Sells $1,093,500.00 in Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

