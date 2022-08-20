Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,597 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $63.55 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

