Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,286 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,196 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $183,677.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,961.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

