Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,172 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

