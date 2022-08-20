Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,604 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $56,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

