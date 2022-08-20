Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.