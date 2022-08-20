Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,316 shares of company stock valued at $783,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $46.00 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

