Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Silgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Silgan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Silgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Silgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

