Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 79.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

UniFirst Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

