Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,975 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,487,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

