Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $96.21 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.