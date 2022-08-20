Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $217.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.92.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.