Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

