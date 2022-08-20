Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,765 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 124,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $6,483,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

