Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,425 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $35.22 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

