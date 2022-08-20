Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,647 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

