Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 55,991 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 78,214.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SLM by 3,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 801,824 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

