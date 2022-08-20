Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,651 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 46.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $65.63 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

