Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in IAA by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 697,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 366,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth $13,773,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after buying an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IAA by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 315,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth $10,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

