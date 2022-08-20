Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of TBK opened at $71.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

