ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.98. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1,959 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Insider Activity

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

