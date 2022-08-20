PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $31,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,756,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a report on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PS Business Parks Price Performance

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.