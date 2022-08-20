Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

