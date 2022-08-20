Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 11,557 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 226,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

