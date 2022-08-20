Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 220,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SFL by 486.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 207,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 158,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SFL by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 124,905 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.78. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

