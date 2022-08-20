Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 123,356 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE ZYME opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

