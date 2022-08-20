Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,437 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,360 over the last quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

