Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,198 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.32. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

