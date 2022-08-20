Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 4.90. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $10.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

