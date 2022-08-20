Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQH opened at $20.09 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

