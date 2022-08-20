Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 124,683 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 331.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig purchased 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

